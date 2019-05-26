Police charge woman shot after allegedly threatening officers with knife in Queens

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- A woman shot by police in Queens is facing charges after police say she threatened officers with a knife.49-year-old Lydia Spicer is charged with menacing a police officer, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon.The shooting happened on Jamaica Avenue and 212th Street in Queens Village around 10:15 p.m. Friday.According to the NYPD, two officers saw Spicer standing in front of a car wash acting erratically.The woman threw a glass bottle at them as they exited their vehicle. The officers then saw her holding the knife."Both officers repeatedly ordered the suspect to drop the knife, at which time she advanced towards them with the knife still in her hand," said Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison. "One of the officers fired one round striking the suspect in the lower abdomen before she fled the scene."Spicer was located one block from the location, still in possession of the knife. One officer struck her with a Taser while another officer placed her into custody, Harrison said.She is in stable condition.Her husband disputed the police account of the incident."They lied, she's not a violent person, she never has," said Joseph Ladson. "She might get scared of you, you can't tell me she pulled no knife out, you got a person who is sick, ain't no reason to put a bullet in her."He said she is schizophrenic and takes medication. Ladson said she uses the knife to cut open garbage bags while she collects cans and bottles.Police are continuing to investigate the incident.----------