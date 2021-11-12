Woman shot in neck inside Lower East Side apartment

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot on the Lower East Side on Thursday evening.

The incident happened inside 364 Madison Street just after 8:15 p.m.

Police said the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the neck after she was shot inside.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Few other details were released.

