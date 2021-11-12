Woman shot in neck inside Lower East Side apartment

The incident happened inside 364 Madison Street just after 8:15 p.m.
Police said the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the neck after she was shot inside.
She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Few other details were released.
