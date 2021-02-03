Woman shot through wall of NYC apartment during snowstorm

By
BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- The major nor'easter on Monday didn't stop the violence in NYC as at least six people were shot during the blizzard-like conditions.

One of the victims was a 26-year-old woman who was shot through the wall of her apartment on Washington Avenue in the Bronx.

Her teenager neighbor is now under arrest, but on Tuesday, she spoke out about her terrifying ordeal.

"How can that happen? How can I stay safe in my own house?" Jasmin Flores Lopez said.

The 26-year-old was doing exactly as the city asked Monday night and was staying inside during the major snow storm.

But the heart of her home, the kitchen, proved the most dangerous place to be when a bullet went flying through her neighbor's adjoining wall.

"We heard like a boom but I was in shock, I didn't even know what happened," she said.

Lopez was at the table talking w her husband at the time of the incident.

She said the bullet broke through the wall above her sink, cracked her soap dispenser, grazed her arm, ricocheted off the far wall, sailed back across the room and bounced off the lower cabinet before finally landing on the floor.

It happened so quickly, Lopez admits she didn't realize the bullet nicked her until her husband saw she was bleeding.

"When he told me, that's when I started to feel pain," she said.

ALSO READ | Police: Woman doing donuts before driving into LI Sound during nor'easter
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres reports on a woman charged after alleged reckless actions led to her driving her truck off a retaining wall and into the Long Island Sound.



The wound will heal but now this mother has no peace knowing how close this came to a tragic ending.

Lopez has three young children. Any of them could have been standing there with their head right in the bullet's path.

Police responded quickly and arrested the 16-year-old boy next door.

The family says they don't know their neighbors, but they're now hoping to move as soon as possible.

ALSO READ | Rochester officers who pepper-sprayed 9-year-old suspended
EMBED More News Videos

The city of Rochester has suspended police officers seen in body-camera videos spraying a chemical "irritant" in the face of a distraught and handcuffed 9-year-old girl, officials say.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
belmontbronxnew york citystray bulletgun violenceaccidental shootingshootingteenager
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ man has first successful face and double hand transplants at NYU
'You don't want COVID,' Michael Strahan says in 'GMA' message
Warning out for TikTok users baring all in silhouette challenge
COVID vax sites reopen in NYC; taxi drivers, restaurant workers eligible
Pentagon chief forces Trump loyalists to resign
NJ city launches revamped hybrid approach to COVID vaccination
Show More
MTA Hero rescues woman's ring from vent near Grand Central
Rescue dog helps save owner's life during stroke
New Jersey residents want answers after not receiving unemployment benefits
How much snow where you live?
Golden Globes nominations: See full list of nominees
More TOP STORIES News