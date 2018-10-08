Woman shot while walking with mother, friend in Bushwick

A woman was shot to death while walking with her mother in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Police remained on the scene early Monday morning taking pictures in front of the SUV where the victim, a mother of two, was shot multiple times.

Sade Sanchez, 24, was walking down the street with her mother and a male friend when police say her ex-boyfriend came up and began shooting.

It happened at St. Nicholas and Menahan streets around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The friend who was with the victim ran to the nearby 83 precinct to get help.

Sanchez had been shot several times with bullets hitting her in the neck, chest, shoulder and stomach.

She was rushed to nearby Wyckoff Hospital, just blocks away, but died just 15 minutes later.

It's not clear if the shooter drove up or ran up, but no one else was injured.

Apparently the couple recently broke up. He is said to be the father of her two young children.

Police say they know who they are looking for, but the suspect remains on the run.

