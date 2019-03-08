Police: Woman randomly sprayed people with unknown chemical at Manhattan subway stations

HARLEM, New York City (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman apparently randomly sprayed an unknown substance -- possibly mace or pepper spray -- at people in two subway stations in Manhattan.

The woman first sprayed the unknown chemical at a woman in the subway station at West 125th Street and St Nicholas Avenue around noon on Friday, officials said.

Authorities say she ran out of the station and approached four more people -- three men and a woman -- on street level. She then allegedly sprayed those four victims with the unknown substance and ran away.

"I stopped, stepped to the side, let people off the train when the doors opened and a female and male stepped off and the girl walked right past me and stepped to the side to give me room and she held the mace directly to my eye and just sprayed it in my eye," one of the victims said. "She just walked up to me -- literally walked right up to me -- maced me and kept walking. It lights your whole face on fire, your sinuses, your throat feels like it's closing up, it's rough."

Soon after that, police received a call of yet another woman sprayed in the subway station at West 96th Street and Broadway

Police responded and quickly realized it was the same suspect.

No arrests have been made and none of the people sprayed were seriously hurt.

