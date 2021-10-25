Albany man arrested after woman found stabbed to death on front lawn of her Long Island home

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Albany man arrested after woman fatally stabbed on LI

CORAM, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County Police have arrested an Albany man for allegedly stabbing a Coram woman to death at her home.

Homicide Squad detectives arrested Kason Parker on Sunday and charged him with Murder 2nd Degree.

Parker, 33, of Teunis Street in Albany, is being arraigned Monday at First District Court in Central Islip.

The arrest came after 27-year-old Meghan Kiefer was found stabbed to death on the front lawn of her home.



Police found the victim when they arrived at Kiefer's home on Harford Drive in Coram just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

She was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead from stab wounds.

There was no immediate word what detectives believe led to the murder.

TOP NEWS | Laundrie family attorney speaks out after discovery of Brian's remains
EMBED More News Videos

Stephen Bertolino, the Laundrie family attorney, spoke out on "GMA" one day after Brian's remains were found.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coramsuffolk countycrimestabbing
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News