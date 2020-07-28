Woman brutally stabbed to death trying to break up fight in Brooklyn: Police

By Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Brooklyn woman was brutally stabbed to death while trying to break up a fight, according to police.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning just after 3 a.m. on Pitkin Avenue in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn.

Authorities say a man and woman were in the middle of a fight when the female victim attempted to break it up.

They say the 37-year-old woman was stabbed twice in the face and six times in the body.

EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to Kings County Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, investigation ongoing.

----------
