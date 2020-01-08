Woman wanted for at least 13 YMCA locker robberies across New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a woman accused of looting gym lockers across New York City.Police say the woman has been targeting YMCA locker rooms for more than a year, with the spree starting in December of 2018.She's been connected to more than a dozen thefts, accused of stealing cell phones, wallets, and jewelry.The incidents all happen in the morning or afternoon and all but one involved unsecured lockers.In that incident, which happened around 11:30 a.m. on February 1, 2019, police say the suspect broke the lock.The most recent incident happened around 4 p.m. on October 24, 2019, in Brooklyn.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------