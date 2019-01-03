📹: Video of subject dragging a store employee with her vehicle while fleeing the scene. Contact #NassauCountyPD if you recognize this individual. pic.twitter.com/yPrNv03kCg — NCPD (@NassauCountyPD) January 3, 2019

Police are looking for the woman who dragged a 7-Eleven worker with her Jeep after stealing merchandise from the Long Island store.It happened at the 7-Eleven on Broadway in Hewlett on March 20 at 2:56 p.m.Police said the suspect left the store without paying for merchandise and fled the scene. Police tweeted surveillance video Thursday that shows employees chase the suspect to her car and confront her.After one worker appears to open her car's driver's side door, the suspect reverses, dragging the victim through the parking lot as he clings to the inside of her car.The woman appears to crash into another parked, the victim lets go, and the suspect speeds away.The victim suffered injuries, and his condition was not released.Police described the suspect as a white woman around 19 to 30 years old who is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She was last seen driving a dark-colored Jeep Compass with Maryland license plates.Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Police's Fourth Squad at 516-573-6400 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.----------