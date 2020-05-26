Woman wanted in burglary of doctor's Brooklyn hotel room

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A search is now underway for a woman wanted in a burglary at a hotel in Brooklyn.Police say the woman walked into the victim's locked hotel room.It happened on Saturday morning, inside the Brooklyn Hotel on Atlantic Avenue.The woman then grabbed clothes and jewelry worth $11,000, and ran off. Police released video of the woman from a surveillance camera.Sources said the victim is an out-of-town doctor helping with the pandemic.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------