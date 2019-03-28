Crime & Safety

Woman's body found in New Jersey lake ruled a homicide

David Novarro has more on the homicide in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman was found dead in a New Jersey lake over the weekend, and authorities are deeming it a homicide.

Hudson County Sheriff's officers discovered the body around 7:30 a.m. Sunday in Lincoln Park in Jersey City after receiving a report.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Caroline Cano.

The circumstances of her death are not yet known, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at HudsonCountyProsecutorsOfficeNJ.org/homicide-tip.

All information will be kept confidential.

