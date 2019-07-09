73-year-old woman's teeth knocked out in attempted rape in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police in Lower Manhattan are searching for a man who punched a woman's teeth out during an attempted rape.
This video released shows the suspect wearing a red tracksuit and what appears to be a neck pillow.
Police say he demanded sex from a 73-year-old woman around 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Greenwich Street.
When she refused, he attacked, punching her several times in the face, knocking out her teeth and leaving her with a broken eye socket.
He then stole her bag before running off.
She was taken in serious but stable condition to an area hospital.
The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man, 25-35 years old, 6 feet tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a red tracksuit and gray/white Nike sneakers.
