73-year-old woman's teeth knocked out in attempted rape in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police in Lower Manhattan are searching for a man who punched a woman's teeth out during an attempted rape.This video released shows the suspect wearing a red tracksuit and what appears to be a neck pillow.Police say he demanded sex from a 73-year-old woman around 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Greenwich Street.When she refused, he attacked, punching her several times in the face, knocking out her teeth and leaving her with a broken eye socket.He then stole her bag before running off.She was taken in serious but stable condition to an area hospital.The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man, 25-35 years old, 6 feet tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a red tracksuit and gray/white Nike sneakers.----------