Women attacked, man threatens shooting in rash of anti-Semitic incidents in NYC

A man wearing a hoodie apparently walked into Lubavitch World Headquarters on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights at 7 a.m. Friday and stated he was going to shoot up the place. The man then walked away, in the direction of the Utica Avenue subway station.
So far, police have not made an arrest in this seventh incident this week.
Early Friday, a group of three women reported being harassed and slapped on Kingston Avenue in Crown Heights. A 30-year-old woman was arrested.
Thursday afternoon, a Jewish mother was hit in the head while walking with her son in Brooklyn.
Those incidents mark the fifth and sixth hate-based attacks.
As a result, the NYPD is increasing its presence in Borough Park, Crown Heights, and Williamsburg.
The hateful act against the mother happened in the quiet area of West 6th Street and Avenue S in the Gravesend section.
The 34-year-old woman was walking with her child and when she was assaulted.
Police say the 42-year-old female suspect shouted an anti-Semitic slur and then beat the woman with her bag at Avenue S. She had just left a Dunkin Donuts on Avenue U.
The NYPD released new surveillance video of a man wanted in a different attack on Kingston Avenue Tuesday in Crown Heights.
One man was arrested for a beating that happened in Midtown Manhattan.
All this followed the tragic murders earlier this month inside a Jersey City kosher supermarket.
"The overall Jewish community was reeling from what happened in Jersey City. Now to have to deal with this during the holiday season-during Hanukkah is so difficult," said Evan Bernstein, of the Anti-Defamation League. "I've already been in contact with a lot of Jewish leaders in the region and they're telling me just how fearful their constituents and congregants are."
Governor Andrew Cuomo calling for a hate crime investigation and Mayor Bill de Blasio is also calling for an end to the violence after the rash of incidents.
Hate doesn’t have a home in our city.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 27, 2019
In light of recent anti-Semitic attacks, the NYPD will increase their presence in Boro Park, Crown Heights and Williamsburg.
Anyone who terrorizes our Jewish community WILL face justice.
Eyewitness News has found there has been a 53% increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York City this year compared to the same time last year.
If anyone has any information they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube