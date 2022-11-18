Nephew taken into custody in Queens stabbing deaths: Police

The three women -- ages 26, 57, 46 -- were found fatally stabbed of 146-39 182nd street, in the Brookville section. Sonia Rincon has the latest details.

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Police say the 22-year-old nephew of some of the 3 victims in Friday's fatal stabbing in Queens is now in custody.

The women -- ages 26, 47 and 68 -- were found fatally stabbed at 146-39 182nd Street on Friday morning.

Police say all two women were stabbed in the neck while one had severe head trauma.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene and authorities are calling the incident a family tragedy.

Their 22-year-old nephew was found in Virginia and brought into custody by law enforcement there.

Official say the suspect allegedly was reported missing by the NYPD earlier this year.

He is awaiting extradition to face charges on the three deaths.

Family members said the 68-year-old victim was the mom to the 47-year-old woman and the stepmom to a 26-year-old woman, who was bedridden.

Neighbors were especially devastated to hear about the youngest victim, who used a wheelchair and had a home health aide. That's who discovered the bodies at around 10:30 a.m.

The aide's brother Ian Taylor told Eyewitness News that the women were like family to them.

"My sister worked with that little girl for almost 10 years," Taylor said. "Take care of that little girl. She couldn't speak, she couldn't walk, nothing. And they are such nice persons. I can't really believe this happened to them."

Police said it was a domestic isolated incident and there is no harm to the public.

An older man who lives in the basement was not injured.

