Worker critically injured in multi-alarm fire at business in College Point, Queens

NJ Burkett has the latest on worker injury caused by Queens fire.

By
COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) --
One person is hospitalized in critical condition after fire broke out at a business in the College Point section of Queens.

The blaze started at around 7:45 a.m. Monday in the basement of a company on 14th Avenue that supplies wholesale toys and medical equipment.


Firefighters arrived on the scene in less than four minutes. The fire spread quickly, and a third alarm was struck.

Video from the scene showed heavy smoke billowing from the building. It was whipped by winds of up to forty miles an hour in temperatures that hovered close to zero.

At one point firefighters were called out of the building after a number of oxygen tanks exploded.

Crews battled the flames through thick, black smoke caused by burning plastics.

"As always in the cold weather, we're mindful of the operational challenges due to freezing, slipping hazards and getting hose lines in position, but we were able to overcome those situations," said FDNY Asst. Chief Tom Richardson. "The firefighters did an excellent job."

Several workers were in the building when the fire started. One was found unconscious on the first floor.

That person was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and is listed in critical but stable condition.

The other workers escaped injury. Three firefighters suffered minor injuries.



Hundreds of firefighters remained on the scene at noon. Officials expected they would be there well into the afternoon.

"We have two ambulances and an MTA bus here for rehabilitation for our members, to keep them warm and keep them out of the cold as we relieve personnel," Richardson said.

