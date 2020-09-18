Worker killed after dispute with men on bikes at Queens golf course

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6431241" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A freshman at NYU called out two NYPD officers not wearing masks at a subway station in Brooklyn, and now their not-so-friendly response is drawing some scrutiny.

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into the death of a worker at a golf course in Queens.Police say 79-year-old William Hinchey, died on September 11, after he was found days earlier laying unresponsive on the ground at a golf course in Forest Park.An investigation found that the Queens resident got into a verbal dispute with a group of men riding bicycles on September 8.Officials say the dispute became physical and that the victim was pushed to the ground, causing Hinchey to break his pelvis.The victim was first taken to Jamaica Hospital and then moved to North Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead three days later.The investigation is on-going.----------