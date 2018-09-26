EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4343674" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from CitizenApp showed first responders working to remove one worker from the scaffolding

One worker had to be rescued and a second was able to get himself to safety after one side of the scaffolding on which they were working broke off a Manhattan building Wednesday morning.The partial collapse happened on the top floor of the office building on West 30th Street near Eighth Avenue in Midtown around 10 a.m.One worker managed to get back inside the building on his own while the other was rescued by firefighters, who arrived on the scene shortly after workers in the building called 911.Video from CitizenApp showed first responders working to remove the stuck worker from the scaffolding.Luckly, no injuries were reported. There is no word yet on what caused the scaffolding to malfunction.Officials say there have been prior complaints to the Department of Buildings about the site.Most were about the street-level scaffolding being up for more than five years.----------