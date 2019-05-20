Workers injured by power line along GSP

MIDDLETOWN TWP., New Jersey (WABC) -- Two workers suffered injuries when they came into contact with a power line along the Garden State Parkway.

The accident happened near milepost 109 in Middletown Township.

The workers were transported to an area hospital in stable condition, New Jersey State Police said.

They were working as part of a state contractor crew on a road widening project, officials said.

No word on what led to the accident.

The Parkway was closed in both directions for a short time during the investigation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
middletownaccident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ police officer pins teen, punches him in head on video
Gyms at 3 LI schools closed due to mercury vapor
Eiffel Tower closed down after intruder tries to climb up
Limousine safety concerns return with prom, wedding season
Large fire burns at SI junkyard
Video shows man urinating on South Jersey boy's memorial
AccuWeather: Thunderstorm threat
Show More
'Game of Thrones' fans spot rogue water bottle in series finale
Emergency housing resident's death unnoticed for 2 weeks
Basketball coach accused of punching boy on Long Island
Hudson River Park aims to curtail use of plastic items
Bouncer shot outside Long Island City strip club
More TOP STORIES News