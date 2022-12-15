36-foot-tall menorah to be erected near Central Park ahead of Hanukkah

The 36-foot tall symbol of Chanukah will go up on 5th Avenue and 59th Street at Grand Army Plaza near Central Park.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The world's largest menorah is going up in Manhattan on Thursday morning.

The 36-foot-tall symbol of Hanukkah, designed by Israeli artist Yaacov Agam, will go up on Fifth Avenue and 59th Street at Grand Army Plaza near Central Park.

A menorah is a beacon of hope and light and although this one will be larger than life, each candle will be lit every night of the eight-night holiday.

Large crowds are expected to gather around the menorah Thursday from 8:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. Jewish people will put their pride on display amidst the recent uptick of antisemitic incidents.

As the first candle is lit on Sunday evening, the Lubavitch Youth Organization will feature a public menorah-lighting ceremony, with live music and spirited Chassidic dancing.

"Hanukkah is a holiday that celebrates the Jewish people's remarkable deliverance from those who wished them harm, " said Rabbi Shmuel M. Butman, director of Lubavitch Youth Organization. "When faced with darkness, this menorah serves as a symbol of New York City's dedication to persevering and celebrating all its citizens as they are. And this year, we're shining that great symbol ever so bright."

Not only are the menorah ceremony and eight-night lighting fun activities, but these events will focus on creating awareness about Hanukkah and promoting observance of the holiday.

The celebrations carry added significance this year, the year of "Hakhel", a tradition that happens once every seven years. It focuses on unity, Torah learning and practice.

The following are the dates and times of Hanukkah this year.

Sun., Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Thu., Dec 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 23 at 3:30 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 24 at 8:30 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

