  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Roofing contractor dies after falling from Yonkers home

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Monday, January 9, 2023 4:16AM
Roofing contractor dies after falling from top of home in Yonkers
EMBED <>More Videos

Yonkers Police say the 51-year-old man fell 30 feet from the rooftop of a home on Park Hill Avenue.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- A roofing contractor fell to his death on Sunday.

Yonkers Police say the 51-year-old man fell 30 feet from the rooftop of a home on Park Hill Avenue.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fall.

ALSO READ | Stolen car falls onto New Jersey home on New Year's Day

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW