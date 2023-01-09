Roofing contractor dies after falling from Yonkers home

Yonkers Police say the 51-year-old man fell 30 feet from the rooftop of a home on Park Hill Avenue.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- A roofing contractor fell to his death on Sunday.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fall.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fall.

