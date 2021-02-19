COVID-19 vaccine

Young women in Florida dress as 'grannies' in apparent attempt to get COVID-19 vaccine, official says

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Young women in Florida dressed up as older women in an apparent attempt to qualify for COVID-19 vaccination, a local official said Thursday.

Dr. Raul Pino, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said the women arrived at a vaccination site "dressed up as grannies" in bonnets, glasses and gloves but were turned away. The women appeared to be in their twenties, he told reporters.

Pino said the young women were coming for their second dose of the vaccine and had valid vaccination cards from their first dose. Pino didn't know how they got through the vaccination process the first time. He hinted that there was an issue with the women's photo identification the second time around.

The situation has been referred to the county sheriff's office for further investigation, Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV reported.

Security has been beefed up around vaccination sites, Pino said.

"This is the hottest commodity that is out there right now," he said of the COVID-19 vaccine. "We have to be very careful with the funds and the resources that we are provided."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridahealthcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Pregnant women in trial receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine doses
Anti-vax at the Vatican? You might lose your job
COVID-testing van comes to your house, business
Synagogue vaccinates hundreds after power outages threatened doses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cyclist beaten with bat on NYC corner in disturbing video
2 critical, several injured in gas explosion at NYC home
Here's how much snow has fallen so far
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
The Countdown: Cuomo faces mounting pressure over nursing home deaths
Ted Cruz 'regrets' decision to take Mexico getaway during crisis
Frontline workers open up about COVID-19's impact on Black community
Show More
Pregnant women in trial receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine doses
Dolly Parton declines statue at Tenn. Capitol
Man arrested, accused of shoving woman to ground outside bakery
'Making up for lost time': Mother Nature blanketing NJ with snow
Share snow photos and videos here!
More TOP STORIES News