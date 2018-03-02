NOR'EASTER

11-year-old boy killed by falling tree in Putnam County during nor'easter

EMBED </>More Videos

Sade Baderinwa has more on an 11-year-old boy who was killed when a tree fell in Putnam County.

By Eyewitness News
PUTNAM VALLEY, New York (WABC) --
An 11-year-old boy was killed by a falling tree in Putnam Valley during Friday's nor'easter, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

A large tree had fallen and crashed into a home at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Dunderberg Road, trapping the child underneath.

Emergency responders attempted to rescue the boy but were unable to reach him, officials said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His mother, who had been home during the incident, was transported to a nearby hospital.

A young woman was also hit by a fallen tree during Friday's nor'easter.

The victim, a York College student, was hit in the head by a tree that fell on the Jamaica, Queens, campus, officials said.



She was taken to Jamaica Hospital with a serious head injury but is expected to be OK.

Another woman was trapped inside her vehicle after a tree fell onto it in Jamaica Estates, Queens.



The tree came down on the Honda Pilot at 4:20 p.m. as it was driving down the Grand Central Parkway Service Road at Avon Road.

She was rescued by responding firefighters and taken to Jamaica Hospital with minor injuries.

As of 5 p.m., NYC Parks Department had 40 confirmed trees down and 393 requests regarding downed trees. They expect those numbers to grow as the wind continues.



----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pedestrian strucknor'easterchild killedPutnam CountyNew YorkQueensJamaicaPutnam Valley
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NOR'EASTER
Nor'easter wreaks havoc on evening commute
AccuWeather: Weekend clearing to follow nor'easter
Scaffolding collapses in Manhattan
Brutal winds overturn trucks on Cuomo Bridge
More nor'easter
Top Stories
Nor'easter wreaks havoc on evening commute
Brutal winds overturn trucks on Cuomo Bridge
WATCH: Police: 3 men steal snow plow in Queens
Student allegedly killed parents in Michigan dorm shooting
Scaffolding collapses in Manhattan
NYPD officer accused of exposing himself to colleagues
AccuWeather: Weekend clearing to follow nor'easter
'You're evil!' - Mother lashes out at nanny accused of murdering children
Show More
Police: Teen abducted walking home after school
Man accused of mailing false bombs to teen he met online
Manhole fires force 100 residents from Bronx apartments
Teen first diagnosed with flu finds out it's cancer
Jury deliberates in trial of ex-Cuomo aide Percoco
More News
Top Video
New York City's hidden museum
This New Yorker used YouTube to launch a successful business
What in the world is an infrared body wrap?
Behind the scenes of 'The Florida Project'
More Video