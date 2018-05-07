3 people critically injured after car crashes into Mamaroneck restaurant

MAMARONECK, Westchester County (WABC) --
Three people are in critical condition after a car smashed into a restaurant in Westchester County.

Police are still working to learn what caused the crash.

The front of Enzo's in Mamaroneck is now covered in plywood.

The popular Italian restaurant was open Sunday and with many enjoying dinner just before 8 p.m.

Video shows what happened while those diners were inside.



You see the driver hitting another car while backing out of a handicap spot on Mamaroneck Avenue.

Moments later, that car jumped the curb crashing right through the front of the restaurant.

Three people were critically injured and several others had minor injuries.

"The owners are the nicest people in the world. That's why I pray to God that they're okay. It's a great restaurant, great people, that's why I'm just praying that everybody is okay and I'm just wishing for the best with all of them," a customer said.

It's not clear who inside was hurt, whether it was staff or diners.

Police are looking into whether the driver of the car had a medical emergency before losing control of the car.

