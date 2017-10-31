At least 4 injured on West Side Highway; NYPD says it's responding to reports of shots fired

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
At least four people were injured on the West Side Highway, which is closed south of West Houston Street in Lower Manhattan.

The NYPD said: "We are responding to reports of shots fired in Lower Manhattan."

The victims are all being treated on the West Side Highway. They will be taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

One person is in custody.

Police are searching the bike path for additional victims.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for more information.
