BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police in Brooklyn have arrested a man they say tried to kidnap a little boy in broad daylight.
The attempted kidnapping happened outside the Thanksgiving Supermarket on 86th Street in Bath Beach, and it was caught on video.
A man in a black hat is seen pushing the stroller -- with a 3-year-old boy sitting inside it -- away from the boy's grandmother.
When she eventually realized what was going on, she chased the man away.
The boy was not harmed.
It happened Monday just before 4 p.m. at what would have certainly been a very busy time of day.
Hours later, a woman apparently called 911 from a business near the scene around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
She told police she believed she spotted the man in the video. Officers responded and took the man, who lives nearby, in custody,
Charges against him are now pending. His name has not yet been released.
