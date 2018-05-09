Police in Brooklyn are searching for a man they say tried to kidnap a little boy in broad daylight.The attempted kidnapping happened outside the Thanksgiving Supermarket on 86th Street in Bath Beach, and it was caught on video.A man in a black hat is seen pushing the stroller -- with a 3-year-old boy sitting inside it -- away from the boy's grandmother.When she eventually realized what was going on, she chased the man away.The boy was not harmed.It happened Monday just before 4 p.m. at what would have certainly been a very busy time of day.The only description police have of the suspect is that he is between 25 and 40 years old.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------