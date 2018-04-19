Arrest made in murder of retired Jersey City teacher

EMBED </>More Videos

041819-wabc-vo-TeacherMurdered-12p-vid

Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police made an arrest in the murder of a beloved, retired teacher in Jersey City.

Anthony Bello, 77, was stabbed to death on a park bench Sunday morning not far from his home.

Bello was well-known in the community where he used to teach and coach little league.

Police say the man who killed him also lives in the neighborhood, Charles Lowy, 68.

Lowy is facing charges of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The prosecutor says that Bello and Lowy had an altercation in the park.

Bello's wake was held Thursday afternoon.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arreststabbingmurderJersey CityHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
77-year-old retired teacher found stabbed to death in NJ park
Top Stories
Alleged leader of MS-13 East Coast operations arraigned on LI
Hairdresser gets life for deliberately infecting men with HIV
Father, 1-year-old shot while boy was being put in car seat
Where does 'Upstate New York' start? New Yorkers weigh in
Dad of kids killed by nanny 'hugged every' juror 'I could'
911 operator gets jail time for hanging up on emergency calls
Christie portrait will cost taxpayers how much?
'Fearless Girl' moving near New York Stock Exchange
Show More
Boy, 4, gets jury duty; only other letter was from Santa
WATCH: Yankees reach out to bullied girl
Video of cop knocking phone out of woman's hand goes viral
2 men arrested at Philly Starbucks speak out on 'GMA'
3 arrested in death of 20-year-old man on Long Island
More News