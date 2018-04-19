Arrest made in murder of retired Jersey City teacher

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --Police made an arrest in the murder of a beloved, retired teacher in Jersey City.
Anthony Bello, 77, was stabbed to death on a park bench Sunday morning not far from his home.
Bello was well-known in the community where he used to teach and coach little league.
Police say the man who killed him also lives in the neighborhood, Charles Lowy, 68.
Lowy is facing charges of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
The prosecutor says that Bello and Lowy had an altercation in the park.
Bello's wake was held Thursday afternoon.
