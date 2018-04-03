Chinese food delivery man fatally shot in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A Chinese food delivery man was fatally shot in New Jersey Monday night.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Shepard Avenue in East Orange.

Authorities say 41-year-old Karamoko Fatiga was attempting to deliver food when he was shot.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

