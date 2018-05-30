FDNY

Doctor hired by FDNY for 9/11 first responders charged with stealing $150K in unearned salary

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A doctor who worked for the FDNY is charged with stealing more than $150,000 by falsely claiming work for 220 days.

Fifty-nine-year-old Dr. Michael Poyin Chang, of Paramus, was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of falsely claiming to be treating FDNY first responders involved in World Trade Center rescue and recovery efforts, officials said.

Dr. Chang was responsible for performing physical examinations of active FDNY members and retirees, as well as follow-up treatments, at World Trade Center Monitoring Clinics in Orange County and Queens.

He was paid based on self-reporting hours in an electronic database, and officials alleged he was neither scheduled to work nor see patients on 220 self-reported days. For at least 34 of those days, officials said Dr. Chang was traveling outside the United States.

In total, Dr. Chang received $156,757 for work that he did not perform.

"Dr. Chang allegedly stole taxpayer money designated for the medical care of FDNY first responders who put their lives and health at risk in order to save others endangered by the World Trade Center terrorist attack," Richard Donoghue, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fdnysalarydoctors9-11New York CityQueensOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FDNY
Divers rescue jumper, good Samaritan from East River
New York's Bravest strike a pose for a good cause
Residents rescued from fire at apartment building in Brooklyn
FDNY lieutenant helps stop robbery, assault of elderly person
Retired FDNY captain who lost 2 sons on 9/11 dies of cancer
More fdny
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News