Elderly driver arrested for DWI in Mamaroneck restaurant crash, 4 critical

MAMARONECK, Westchester County (WABC) --
A 79-year-old woman is under arrest after smashing into a restaurant in Westchester County, injuring nine people.

Four of the injured are in critical condition.

Police say the elderly woman from Yonkers was driving while intoxicated. She's due back in court on Thursday. Her name has not yet been released.

The front of Enzo's in Mamaroneck is now covered in plywood.

The popular Italian restaurant was open Sunday and with many enjoying dinner just before 8 p.m.

Video shows what happened while those diners were inside.



You see the driver hitting another car while backing out of a handicap spot on Mamaroneck Avenue.

Moments later, that car jumped the curb crashing right through the front of the restaurant.

"The owners are the nicest people in the world. That's why I pray to God that they're okay. It's a great restaurant, great people, that's why I'm just praying that everybody is okay and I'm just wishing for the best with all of them," a customer said.

It's not clear who inside was hurt, whether it was staff or diners.

