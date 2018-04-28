Elderly man charged after child struck, killed in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the latest details on a child who was struck and killed in Jackson Heights.

Eyewitness News
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --
An elderly man is facing charges after police say he struck and killed a nine-year-old boy in Queens.

The accident happened early Saturday afternoon in Jackson Heights.

Police say Juan Jimenez, 86, was turning a corner at 70th Street and Northern Boulevard when he struck Giovanni Ampuero, who was walking with his mother.

Eyewitnesses say Jimenez kept going, but bystanders stopped him and held him until police arrived.

Ampuero was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital where he later died.

Jimenez is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to yield and failure to exercise due care.

Giovanni was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital where he died.

Jimenez is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to yield and failure to exercise due care.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentchild killedJackson HeightsNew York CityQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Toddler found injured during domestic incident now pronounced dead
No word on what caused brownstone, car across street to ignite at same time
Rally demands answers after alleged shoplifter dies in Stop & Shop altercation
Owner of pit bull that attacked woman arrested for separate harassment charge
Man wearing surgical mask on Long Island robbing spree
Passenger on deadly Southwest flight files lawsuit over 'mental trauma'
Construction on Grand Central Parkway may cause traffic nightmares
Mexican students allegedly dissolved in acid by rapper
Show More
'Clean Slate' lets New Yorkers clear old summons warrants
Elderly man hit, killed by sanitation truck while crossing street
MoviePass changes: Fewer movies per month, same movie only once
Suspect who escaped custody from hospital captured by police
Sources: Ex-boyfriend arrested after NJ woman fatally stabbed
More News