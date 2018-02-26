ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Heather Locklear arrested in California on suspicion of domestic violence

EMBED </>More Videos

Actress Heather Locklear has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence according to authorities.

THOUSAND OAKS, California --
Actress Heather Locklear has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said.

Sheriff's officials said Locklear was taken into custody Sunday night in the 3900 block of Summit View Drive in Thousand Oaks.

According to the 911 call, Locklear's brother came to her home and saw her and her boyfriend fighting. The brother called 911.

Police apparently observed that the boyfriend had a visible mark.

Law enforcement sources tell Eyewitness News that when cops tried putting Locklear in custody she became combative, flailing, kicking and struck three deputies. As a result, she was also charged with three counts of battery on emergency personnel.

She was cuffed and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Online records show that the 56-year-old actress has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court March 13.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentdomestic violencearrestcelebrity arrestcelebrityCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kevin Smith says he suffered 'massive heart attack'
Going for Gold: The woman behind 'Mudbound'
Why 'Black Panther' is so much more than box office hit
No all-black Time's Up demonstration planned for Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man detained after sliding down plane's emergency chute
Mom of 3 hurt in Central Park tree fall speaking out
Woman found beaten, bloodied inside mall bathroom
Kevin Smith says he suffered 'massive heart attack'
Man fatally stabbed at Queens bus stop
Man held without bail in 'unprovoked' fatal library stabbing
EXCLUSIVE: Mother speaks out after young daughter shown porn in public
4 dead, 4 injured after explosion in English city
Show More
Ceremony remembers victims of 1993 WTC bombing
United Airlines flight from Newark suffers blown tire
WATCH: Family rescued from balcony as intense fire burns
Shots fired at Freeport police, suspect in custody
Police arrest suspected shooter in murder of New Jersey boy
More News
Top Video
Mom of 3 hurt in Central Park tree fall speaking out
New York City's hidden museum
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Kevin Smith says he suffered 'massive heart attack'
More Video