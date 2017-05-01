ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New co-host for 'LIVE with Kelly' to be revealed this morning

EMBED </>More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon has the details.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
For LIVE with Kelly's millions of viewers who have made the show number one daytime entertainment talk show in America, the wait will soon be over to see who will earn the right to co-host next to Kelly Ripa.

So who will the new co-host be? There are no names yet. For that you will have to wait until the next LIVE show on Monday morning at 9 a.m.

Will that new co-host come from the ranks of those who have sat next to Kelly Ripa? Maybe, or maybe not. For now, we do know she is grateful to everyone who helped her out.



"We have such a great family here at 'LIVE,' and all of our fill-in cohosts were remarkable. They took time out of their jobs and schedules," Ripa says.

However, a regular co-host provides something extra.

"To have a stable one-on-one partner every day is so re-assuring," she adds.

"It's good timing for me, because it's my 21st wedding anniversary, the same day we are announcing our new co-host," Ripa says.

No wonder why Ripa calls it 'a very lucky day.'
Related Topics:
entertainmentkelly ripaentertainment
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The Chainsmokers crash high school prom
Fyre Fest fiasco: Bahamas party becomes huge disappointment
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'The Circle'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Tough Love'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NYC's new ferry service launches from the Rockaways to Manhattan
Man and daughter found dead in Norwalk home in apparent murder-suicide
May Day rallies planned to protest Trump immigration policies
San Diego pool party shooting leaves 1 dead, 7 wounded
Queens residents rattled after terrifying meat cleaver attack
Funeral for 8-year-old boy killed by window planter box in Brooklyn
Ronkonkoma knifepoint robbery becomes latest in Long Island spree
Show More
Lawmakers seal deal on $1T plan government-wide funding bill
NJ Transit riders threaten May Day protest over delays, cancellations
Police search for man accused of committing hate crime against cab driver
Twin toddlers get ticketed by NYPD in Washington Heights
2 injured after car slams into vehicle, house in Linden
More News
Top Video
NYC's new ferry service launches from the Rockaways to Manhattan
May Day rallies planned to protest Trump immigration policies
2 firefighters hurt when fire tears through home in Central Islip
Woman dies days after being struck in Bronx hit-and-run
More Video