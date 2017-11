EMBED >More News Videos Watch raw video showing the moments an explosion happened inside a cosmetics plant in New Windsor, New York.

New video shows the deadly explosion that happened inside a cosmetics plants in New York's Hudson Valley last week.The Orange County Fire Investigation Unit has determined that static electricity caused a flammable liquid to ignite inside Verla International in New Windsor on November 20 . The cause has been ruled an accident. The chemical involved was hexamethyldisiloxane.The explosion took place during the manufacturing process when a worker was wiping excess product in the batch room. This is what is seen in the video, which was exclusively obtained by Eyewitness News:The worker in the video only suffered minor injuries and was able to escape. Another worker, a 57-year-old man , died inside the factory.The explosion sparked a massive fire and second explosion that spewed thick, black smoke into the air and prompted emergency officials to order a shelter-in-place. More than 100 people were treated at nearby hospitals for injuries after the fire.----------