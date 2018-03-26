FDNY

Wake for fallen FDNY firefighter as Harlem building demolished

Candace McCowan reports that friends and family will attend his wake Monday. (fdny michael davidson)

By Eyewitness News
FLORAL PARK, Long Island (WABC) --
Crews will begin tearing down the Harlem building where the FDNY's Michael Davidson lost his life, while mourners continue to gather to bid a final farewell to the veteran firefighter.

St. Nicholas Avenue is still blocked off, and there is still caution tape in front of the building. The facade of the building is still standing, but it is just a shell. It was being used as a set for a movie starring Edward Norton and Bruce Willis.

Meantime, Davidson's family, friends and colleagues gathered to pay their respects Sunday for the first of two wakes in his honor at Dalton Funeral home in Floral Park, Long Island. There will be another wake Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

His funeral will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick's Cathedral. It will be presided by Timothy Cardinal Dolan.

The 15-year veteran of the FDNY died last week while fighting a fire at the movie set after he became separated from his unit. On Monday morning, the Medical Examiner ruled that Davidson's cause of death was smoke inhalation.

Davidson is survived by his wife Eileen and his four young children; three daughters, ages 7, 3, and 1 and a son, age 6.

He was recognized several times throughout his career for his bravery.

Those who knew Davidson and his firefighter father and brother say that he was one of the best they've ever known.

His father was a firefighter for 26 years, and his brother, Eric, is an 11-year veteran of Engine Company 88 in the Bronx.

"The city of New York lost a great man," FDNY Captain Robert Allen said. "The Davidson family lost a great son, and we are going to miss him deeply and dearly. He was an asset to Engine 69."

After demolition, it will be safer for fire marshals to get inside the cellar and determine what caused the fire.

There will also be a review into procedure, as they try to figure out why Davidson was separated from the rest of the firefighters.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro announced Saturday that Michael Davidson has been posthumously promoted to lieutenant.

