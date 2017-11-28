FBI searching NJ woods in 1970s missing persons' case

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --FBI agents are searching the woods in New Jersey in connection with a missing persons' case that dates back to the 1970s, sources told Eyewitness News.
Investigators are looking for evidence on Mayetta Landing Road near Route 9 in in the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge. That's located in Stafford Township in Ocean County.
They are working on the case of two developmentally disabled boys -- Steven Anderson, then 17, and David Williams, then 12 -- who disappeared in April 1975 from the New Lisbon State School in Burlington County.
The FBI released age-progressed photos last month that show what they would have looked like now at 48 and 56 years old.
This is what they looked like when they were first reported missing:
There's no word yet if FBI agents have found anything at that location.
