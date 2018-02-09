MANHATTAN (WABC) --A fire broke out at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan Friday.
Flames could be seen from the 25th floor of a Riverside Park Community apartment complex building at 3333 Broadway in Hamilton Heights just after 5 p.m.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and put out hotspots.
No injuries were reported.
This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
