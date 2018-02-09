APARTMENT FIRE

Fire shoots out of high-rise apartment in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan

The fire broke out at a residential high rise on W 135th Street and Broadway.

MANHATTAN (WABC) --
A fire broke out at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan Friday.

Flames could be seen from the 25th floor of a Riverside Park Community apartment complex building at 3333 Broadway in Hamilton Heights just after 5 p.m.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and put out hotspots.

No injuries were reported.

