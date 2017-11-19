APARTMENT FIRE

Firefighter among 3 hurt in raging apartment fire in Foxhurst, Bronx

By Eyewitness News
FOXHURST, Bronx (WABC) --
A New York City firefighter was among three people hurt in an apartment building fire in the Bronx Sunday morning.

The fire started at about 2 a.m. on Home Street near Bryant Avenue in the Foxhurst section.

FDNY officials said the fire broke out in the basement the property and quickly spread to the second and third floors.

Two people inside the building were critically injured. They were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

An FDNY firefighter suffered minor injuries and was also taken to a nearby hospital.

It took about 90 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control.

There's no word yet what caused the fire.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
building fireapartment fireBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
APARTMENT FIRE
Officers hailed as heroes after rescuing baby from early morning fire
Flames shoot from windows of apartment building in Manhattan
Neighbor comes to rescue of woman in burning Bronx apartment
14 hurt as fire burns through Brooklyn apartment building
More apartment fire
Top Stories
5 hurt after scaffolding collapses into Manhattan street
Video: Bystanders help with rescues after scaffolding collapse
Man tied up, injured during home invasion robbery
AccuWeather Alert: Wind advisory in effect for NYC area
SNL cast member goes on rant, bashes Staten Island
Worker dies while replacing cesspool on Long Island
Lin-Manuel Miranda joining thousands to rally for Puerto Rico
800+ dive into freezing water for polar plunge
Show More
NYPD sergeant pinned by car while responding to 911 call
8 injured in wild multi-car crash involving MTA bus
'Confused' driver ends up halfway on LIRR platform
Push to raise awareness for those sickened by 9/11 toxins
All tenants accounted for inside NYC fire building
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle wind-fueled fire in Hamilton Heights
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
PHOTOS: 2017 TCS New York City Marathon
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
More Photos