NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS

Ice cream burger makes its debut at New York City dessert bar

Are you ready for the ice cream burger?

Dave Alter & Jamie Nguyen
CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Get ready to take a bite out of an ice cream burger. It's not what you think.

Wu Kong in Chinatown is serving up an ice cream patty stuffed in a crepe-like bun and loaded with toppings.

You can have it your way. Each burger is made to order.

You pick the ice cream flavor and then load it up with unlimited toppings, from Fruity Pebbles to M&M's.

Skeptics might say it's just an ice cream sandwich, but it is definitely not. The "bun" is very thin and hollowed out. It is really used to hold the ice cream and toppings in place and it also provides a slight crunch.

The hardest part is trying to eat it. However, customers say the taste is worth the mess.

The colorful concoctions are super popular on social media.

An ice cream burger will set you back $4.99.

If you're not into the burger you can opt for a sundae.

Wu Kong is located at 109-B Lafayette St.

