Funeral held for high school student fatally stabbed at New Rochelle Dunkin' Donuts

Mourners said goodbye to a student fatally stabbed in New Rochelle.

Eyewitness News
NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) --
A funeral was held Monday morning for a high school student fatally stabbed in New Rochelle.

16-year-old Valaree Schwab's classmates were among the mourners who packed a church in Pelham to remember the bright, outspoken teen who loved music.

She was stabbed to death last week inside a Dunkin' Donuts on North Avenue after a group of teens got into a fight.

Another 16-year-old, Zinah Brown, turned herself in and is charged with second-degree murder.



There was an argument, according to police, that ended with Brown stabbing Schwab twice in the left side with what police believe is a steak knife.

Students tell Eyewitness News the victim was being bullied and fought back, spraying those harassing her with pepper spray, and that is when she was stabbed.

