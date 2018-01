A funeral was held Monday morning for a high school student fatally stabbed in New Rochelle.16-year-old Valaree Schwab's classmates were among the mourners who packed a church in Pelham to remember the bright, outspoken teen who loved music.She was stabbed to death last week inside a Dunkin' Donuts on North Avenue after a group of teens got into a fight.Another 16-year-old, Zinah Brown, turned herself in and is charged with second-degree murder.There was an argument, according to police, that ended with Brown stabbing Schwab twice in the left side with what police believe is a steak knife.Students tell Eyewitness News the victim was being bullied and fought back, spraying those harassing her with pepper spray, and that is when she was stabbed.----------