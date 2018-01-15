NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) --A funeral was held Monday morning for a high school student fatally stabbed in New Rochelle.
16-year-old Valaree Schwab's classmates were among the mourners who packed a church in Pelham to remember the bright, outspoken teen who loved music.
She was stabbed to death last week inside a Dunkin' Donuts on North Avenue after a group of teens got into a fight.
Another 16-year-old, Zinah Brown, turned herself in and is charged with second-degree murder.
There was an argument, according to police, that ended with Brown stabbing Schwab twice in the left side with what police believe is a steak knife.
Students tell Eyewitness News the victim was being bullied and fought back, spraying those harassing her with pepper spray, and that is when she was stabbed.
