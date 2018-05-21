  • LIVE VIDEO 3-alarm fire burning through 2 Bronx homes

Derick Waller has more on the funeral plans from Clifton.

By
PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) --
Family and friends will say their final goodbyes Monday morning to the 5th grade girl who was killed during a tragic school bus crash in New Jersey.

Miranda Vargas, 10, along with teacher Jennifer Williamson died on the way to a field trip last Thursday.
On Sunday, their friends, family and even strangers came together to remember them at a wake and separate memorial.

The crash happened on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive Township.

The bus was one of three carrying the East Brook Middle School fifth grade students on a field trip, when published reports say the driver missed an exit on I-80 and attempted an illegal U-turn on the interstate, right in the path of a dump truck.

The collision was so violent that the bus was catapulted off its chassis and landed on its side in the center median.

Miranda's uncle is still coming to grips with this horrible tragedy.

"It's been a horrible experience losing my niece and my brother's daughter, and her twin being without her sister now is very tough," Carlos Argueyes said.

"They have a very strong family unit and they are a very devout people and I think their faith will help them get through this very difficult time," a mourner said.

Thirty-eight kids, six chaperones and the driver were all injured in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

