Grandmother attacked, robbed inside Bronx building

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on the attack on a 63-year-old woman.

Eyewitness News
HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for the men who attacked and robbed a grandmother in the Bronx.

The NYPD released video of the incident, which happened on April 29th in the lobby of a building on Leggett Avenue in Hunts Point.

Two men followed the 63-year-old into the building before attacking her, tackling her to the ground and putting her into a headlock.

Police say one of them had a knife and was threatening her. The men took off with about $200, police say.

Thankfully the woman only suffered minor injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackrobberyHunts PointBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pedestrian fatally struck during police pursuit in Newark
Vigil held for boy killed by hit and run driver in Queens
Police: School bus driver arrested while trying to meet child for sex
List of NYC street closures for the Five Boro Bike Tour
VIDEO: Water line break floods 50 rooms on Carnival cruise ship
Local rabbi killed in small plane crash
Police: Woman burglarized homes while families attend funerals
Armed robber breaks into building, threatens employees
Show More
'Justify' wins 144th running of Kentucky Derby
EXCLUSIVE: Investigators believe sex assault suspect 'could strike again'
Native American brothers claim discrimination during college tour
Mother, baby reunite after 20-month-old allegedly abandoned by ex-boyfriend
Stormy Daniels returns to LI strip club
More News