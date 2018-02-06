FLU

8-year-old Queens girl among 2 pediatric flu deaths confirmed in New York City

EMBED </>More Videos

The most recent was an 8-year-old girl from Queens.

Eyewitness News
ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
The New York City Department of Health will speak out after two children died from the flu.

City officials said one of the children was an 8-year-old girl from Queens.

The health department said test results confirmed the girl -- who was reported to have flu-like symptoms -- died from the influenza virus.

Amely Baez lived in the Lefrak City apartment development in the Elmhurst section of Queens. When she had trouble breathing, someone called 911.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she died at about 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The Medical Examiner's office conducted an autopsy, and found that the "death indicates the circumstances and cause were natural."

No details have been released about the second child, other than saying it was a pediatric patient from New York City.

The Department of Health plans to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

More than 50 children have died from the flu across the country this season.

The CDC says the peak of the flu season is not here yet, and that the season will not end until May.

The CDC lists the following as warning signs of flu in children.

--Fast breathing or trouble breathing
--Bluish skin color
--Not drinking enough fluids
--Not waking up or not interacting
--Being so irritable that the child does not want to be held
--Flu-like symptoms improve but then return with fever and worse cough
--Fever with a rash

HOW TO AVOID CATCHING THE FLU

HOW TO TELL THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE FLU AND A COLD

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthchild deathfluflu seasonflu deathLefrak CityQueensNew York CityElmhurst
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLU
8-year-old girl among 2 pediatric flu deaths confirmed in NYC
Flu outbreak closes 3 schools in NJ Monday
How to protect yourself from the flu at Super Bowl parties
Flu season worsens
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
8-year-old girl among 2 pediatric flu deaths confirmed in NYC
New Jersey could be first state to ban menthol cigarettes
Flu outbreak closes 3 schools in NJ Monday
How to protect yourself from the flu at Super Bowl parties
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Paterson fire destroys building, displaces several residents
Global stock markets fall after Wall Street battering
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry Wednesday for New York City area
Search for suspect in series of attacks in Greenwich Village
Man sentenced for raping 3-month-old and filming it
House panel votes to release Democratic memo on Russia investigation
SpaceX's big new rocket will launch with sports car on top
John Mahoney, who played dad on 'Frasier,' dies at 77
Show More
Dad, daughter charged with incest after having baby together
Off-duty trooper saves choking baby
Well-known rabbi killed after getting flat tire in NYC
Exclusive: Victim speaks out about terrifying home invasion
Man wanted for questioning in ATM larcenies using cloned debit cards
More News
Top Video
Paterson fire destroys building, displaces several residents
Global stock markets fall after Wall Street battering
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
The Giants Super Bowl commercial everyone is talking about
More Video