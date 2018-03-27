NEW YORK (WABC) --FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson's family, friends and colleagues gathered Tuesday to say their final goodbye during his funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown.
The building where he perished on St. Nicholas Avenue is set to be torn down. It was being used as a set for a movie starring Edward Norton and Bruce Willis.
Davidson's family, friends and colleagues gathered again Monday night to pay their respects at Dalton Funeral home in Floral Park, Long Island. Hundreds turned out. Mayor Bill de Blasio was in attendance, and the wait to get inside averaged about two hours.
His funeral was held Tuesday at St. Patrick's Cathedral. It was presided by Timothy Cardinal Dolan.
The 15-year veteran of the FDNY died last week while fighting a fire at the movie set after he became separated from his unit. On Monday morning, the Medical Examiner ruled that Davidson's cause of death was smoke inhalation.
Davidson is survived by his wife Eileen and his four young children; three daughters, ages 7, 3, and 1 and a son, age 6.
He was recognized several times throughout his career for his bravery.
Those who knew Davidson and his firefighter father and brother say that he was one of the best they've ever known.
"The hardest part with working with Mike was trying to measure up to him," FDNY Lieutenant Greg Damato said. "He was excellent at everything he did. He was athletic. He was a wonderful fireman. He was a great friend."
His father was a firefighter for 26 years, and his brother, Eric, is an 11-year veteran of Engine Company 88 in the Bronx.
"The city of New York lost a great man," FDNY Captain Robert Allen said. "The Davidson family lost a great son, and we are going to miss him deeply and dearly. He was an asset to Engine 69."
There will be a review into procedure, as they try to figure out why Davidson was separated from the rest of the firefighters.
