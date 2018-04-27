Police are on the hunt for a man who tried to set an MTA worker on fire.The attempted firebombing happened right before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, during the busy evening commute at the Fulton Street subway station.Surveillance video was released by police of the man right after the incident.He could be seen holding a Santa hat as he left the concourse.Police say he got into some sort of argument with an attendant who was inside the token booth.They say he wrote a profanity-laced threat on the glass window before lighting multiple matches and throwing them into the booth's money slot. He also lit a piece of paper on fire and threw it at the booth.He was last seen heading toward to the A/C train platform.Thankfully for the attendant, the token booths have fire suppression systems in them ever since the mid-1990s when an MTA employee died in a fire bombing incident. It was set to mimic a scene from the 1995 Wesley Snipes movie, "Money Train."The suspect is described as Hispanic, approximately 6'0" tall, weighing approximately 300 lbs., black curly hair, full beard that is graying around the chin. He was last seen wearing a long black trench coat, a black Nike zippered hooded sweatshirt, a black skullcap, dark blue sweatpants, and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------