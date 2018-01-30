Man putting young daughter in car killed in crash outside South Amboy YMCA

EMBED </>More Videos

A man putting a young daughter in car was killed in crash in South Amboy, NJ.

Eyewitness News
SOUTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A 48-year-old man who was putting his 6-year-old daughter in his car outside a YMCA in New Jersey was killed Monday evening when he was struck by an out-of-control driver.

The incident happened on Jack O'Leary Boulevard in South Amboy just before 5 p.m.

Police say 53-year-old Patrick Walsh lost control of his vehicle and struck Bejamin Navarrette, of Old Bridge, outside the facility. Navarrette was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries at 6:20 p.m. His daughter was also hurt, suffering non life-threatening injuries.

Walsh, of South Amboy, was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The crash is being investigated by Detective David Keegan of the South Amboy Police Department and Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Keegan at (732) 721-0111 or Detective Morris at (732) 745-4194.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car crashcar accidentcar into buildingSouth AmboyMiddlesex CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-'Glee' star dies while awaiting sentencing on child porn charges
Lottery winner dies weeks after cashing in $1M scratch-off ticket
Police: Woman creates sex ad for husband's alleged mistress
Home remodeling show personality accused of molesting 10-year-old girl
Mom drowned crying baby in bathtub, police say
DMX jailed after positive drug test ahead of tax evasion sentencing
Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie hired by ABC News
Suspect arrested after woman punched in face inside subway station
Show More
Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care company
Brawl at Denny's restaurant caught on video
Landlord calls police shooting of tenant justified
Snow creates slippery road conditions, 1 dead in crash
AccuWeather: Winter makes a comeback
More News
Top Video
Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care company
Snow creates slippery road conditions, 1 dead in crash
'Black Panther' receives high praise after first screenings
Russia probe memo unlikely to be public Tuesday
More Video