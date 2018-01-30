SOUTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) --A 48-year-old man who was putting his 6-year-old daughter in his car outside a YMCA in New Jersey was killed Monday evening when he was struck by an out-of-control driver.
The incident happened on Jack O'Leary Boulevard in South Amboy just before 5 p.m.
Police say 53-year-old Patrick Walsh lost control of his vehicle and struck Bejamin Navarrette, of Old Bridge, outside the facility. Navarrette was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries at 6:20 p.m. His daughter was also hurt, suffering non life-threatening injuries.
Walsh, of South Amboy, was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.
The crash is being investigated by Detective David Keegan of the South Amboy Police Department and Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.
The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Keegan at (732) 721-0111 or Detective Morris at (732) 745-4194.
