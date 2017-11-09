EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --The driver who was initially charged with running down and killing DJ Jinx Paul in Brooklyn last year, but was released due to lack of evidence, surrendered to authorities Thursday morning to again face charges.
Kevin Ozoria, 27, of Upper Manhattan, initially turned himself in several days after the December 19, 2016, crash that killed the Mega 97.9 FM host, whose real name was Jean Paul Guerrero.
At the time, detectives were looking into Ozoria's vehicle, which police said was dropped off at a body shop in Brooklyn with a broken windshield after the fatal crash.
The person who had dropped off the car asked the shop owner to park the car in the shop and not on the street, which raised some suspicion with the shop owner. He later called the police after seeing a news report about the popular DJ's death.
Detectives ran the license plates and VIN to identify the owner.
But there was some discrepancy in the investigation -- a witness initially reported a woman was driving the vehicle that struck the DJ and fled the scene.
NYPD Chief of Transportation Thomas Chan said it was "not determined whether she was a passenger or a driver."
The Brooklyn District Attorney declined to prosecute due to "insufficient evidence."
It's not clear yet what prompted to Ozoria to once again turn himself in.
On the night of the crash, Guerrero had finished a DJ gig at a party in East New York.
Ozoria is expected to be arraigned on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence.