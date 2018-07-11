Police searching for man after woman found fatally stabbed inside Bronx security business

CeFaan Kim has the latest details on the suspect wanted in two fatal stabbings in the Bronx.

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are looking for a man after a woman was found fatally stabbed inside a security business in the Bronx and authorities say he is suspected in another murder.

The gruesome discovery was made around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday inside the M.N.I Security Specialist Inc. building at the intersection of East 233rd Street and Bronxwood Avenue in the Wakefield section.

The 45-year-old victim, later identified as security guard Wanda Rios, was found with a stab wound to her neck. Authorities say a screwdriver was found at the scene.

Rios was rushed to Montefiore Medical Center where she died.

Police say they are searching for 45-year-old Idris Abdul-Muhaymin in connection to the incident.

Authorities say Rios and the suspect knew each other, but he was not a coworker or former coworker, and they were not romantically involved.

Police say Abdul-Muhaymin is the same suspect wanted for fatally stabbing his elderly uncle who had just won $50,000 in the lottery.

Owen Dillard, 73, was found dead in his apartment in June.

Both victims, the security guard and the lottery winner, lived only a few blocks apart.

Police say the motive in Wednesday's fatal stabbing remains unclear.

