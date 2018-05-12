BUILDING FIRE

Massive fire in Yonkers displaces dozens

Marcus Solis reports on three-alarm fire in Yonkers that left at least 40 people without a home.

YONKERS,Westchester County (WABC) --
A three-alarm fire in Yonkers early Saturday morning has left at least 40 people without a home.

The fire broke out on the top floor of a story apartment building on the 200 block of Nepperhan Avenue around 3:15 a.m., officials said.

When firefighters arrived, residents had evacuated the building. Firefighters decided to go into the building but decided to retreat moments before the building's roof collapsed.

Four residents were transported to Saint Joseph's Medical Center for smoke inhalation, but officials said the injuries are minor.

At least 40 people, 9 families, were displaced. The Yonkers Office of Emergency Management and Red Cross were on the scene, and residents were taken to Nodine Hill Community Center.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

