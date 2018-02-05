Upper West Side nanny charged with fatally stabbing two children to face jury

Joe Torres has more on an Upper West Side nanny who is set to face a jury for the killing of two children.

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A Manhattan nanny charged with killing two children in 2012 is set to face a jury.

Prosecutors say Yoselyn Ortega stabbed herself in the neck after killing a six-year-old and a two-year-old in the bathroom of their family's home on the Upper West Side.

Prosecutors are hoping to prove Ortega was coherent and made a conscious decision to kill the children.

Ortega faces a possible sentence of life behind bars.

