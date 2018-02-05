UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --A Manhattan nanny charged with killing two children in 2012 is set to face a jury.
Prosecutors say Yoselyn Ortega stabbed herself in the neck after killing a six-year-old and a two-year-old in the bathroom of their family's home on the Upper West Side.
Prosecutors are hoping to prove Ortega was coherent and made a conscious decision to kill the children.
Ortega faces a possible sentence of life behind bars.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts